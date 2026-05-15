NEET UG 2026 Controversy: Education Minister Says "Root Cause Was OMR"

NEET UG 2026 Controversy: The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has announced major key changes concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), amid the paper leak controversy. In a press conference today, Pradhan has announced that the undergraduate medical exam will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year.

Admitting the scope for improvement, the education minister has stated that "the root cause of this was OMR and therefore, from next year, the exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode." Comparing OMR and CBT, Pradhan has argued that "CBT is more full-proof".

Pradhan also asserted that the candidates will be given extra 15 minutes in the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. "The future of students, sensitivity toward their hard work, is our priority," he said.

Addressing the paper leak controversy, Pradhan said "this is a long battle against exam mafias and anti-social elements." "It is becoming a challenge in the age of technology," he added. Pradhan also accepted that the command chain was breached despite fully implementing the Radhakrishnan Commission report.

The government has assigned the task to the CBI for further investigation. "The CBI has started swift action, and this time the CBI will go to the bottom of it" the minister stated. "We will not allow any irregularities this time... This decision has been taken in the interest of the students," Pradhan added.

Pradhan also said that there is no question of scrapping the agency. "Either of the agencies has to conduct the examination. We have to make better reforms," he said.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21. The admit cards will be issued on June 14, 2026.