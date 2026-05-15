NEET UG Paper Leak: Accused Allegedly Bought Paper For Son Who Scored 50.8% In Class 12

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case is revealing new layers with each passing day, as probe agencies uncover fresh details about the alleged network behind the leak that ultimately led to the cancellation of India's largest medical entrance examination, affecting over 22 lakh students.

Amid the ongoing probe, educational records linked to members of the accused family have now surfaced. According to a marksheet that has emerged during the investigation, Rishi Bival, son of accused Dinesh Bival, secured a second division in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Senior Secondary Examination 2026 with the help of grace marks.

According to the marksheet, Rishi scored 254 marks out of 500, securing an overall score of 50.80 per cent. Subject-wise marks show that he scored 32 in Hindi, 51 in English, 51 in Physics, 58 in Chemistry and 62 in Biology. His theory marks in subjects such as Physics and Chemistry were low.

Investigators have alleged that Rishi appeared for the NEET UG 2026 examination this year and that his father, Dinesh, had allegedly purchased the leaked question paper from accused Yash Yadav for him.

In the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now widened its focus to an entire family from Jamwa Ramgarh in Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural district. During the investigation, agencies found that not four but five members of the family had secured admission to medical colleges, raising questions about whether a larger organised paper leak network had been operating for years.

According to the CBI, Dinesh's daughter Gunjan cleared NEET and was allotted a seat at Banaras Medical College. Besides her, the daughters of Dinesh and Mangilal's elder brother Ghanshyam, Palak and Sonia, also cleared the examination. Sonia is currently studying at a medical college in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mangilal's daughter Prakriti is studying at Dausa Medical College, while Vikas secured admission to Sawai Madhopur Medical College.

The investigation suggests that the alleged network may have been operating systematically for several years. According to the probe, the trail begins with Dhananjay in Maharashtra's Ahilyabai Nagar and extends to Shubham Khairnar in Nashik before reaching Yash Yadav in Haryana.

Yash, who had earlier prepared for NEET in Rajasthan's Sikar, allegedly came in contact with Vikas, which investigators believe established the link connecting Dinesh and Mangilal to the network.

The CBI has reportedly learned that around Diwali, Yash allegedly assured Vikas and Mangilal that the NEET question paper would be arranged. Following this, Dinesh allegedly paid a substantial amount to obtain the paper for his son Rishi and nephew Aman.

According to investigators, the matter came to light after the paper was allegedly circulated further on a large scale. Rishi is accused of distributing the leaked paper through Rakesh Mandawariya.

Reports suggest that students at different coaching centres in Sikar allegedly received the question paper nearly 15 hours before the examination, triggering widespread concern and eventually leading to a major investigation.

The CBI has also found that the leaked paper had reached some other students in Jamwa Ramgarh. However, officials are currently focusing more on the interstate network involved in transporting and distributing the paper rather than on the individual students who received it.

Rakesh Mandawariya of Sikar is currently being questioned extensively and may be made a government witness in the case.

Meanwhile, most of the nearly two dozen students and parents handed over to the CBI by the Special Operations Group (SOG) were released after questioning, though agencies said they could be called again if required as the investigation progresses.