NEET UG 2026 Rescheduled On June 21 After Exam Cancelled Due To Paper Leaks

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET (UG) 2026, will be held on June 21, bringing relief to over 22 lakh medical aspirants who had been waiting for clarity after the cancellation of the exam earlier this month over alleged paper leak allegations.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, triggering uncertainty among candidates and parents regarding the fresh examination schedule, admit cards, and the admission timeline for medical courses across the country.

Announcing the revised date through its official X handle, the NTA said the re-examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, with the approval of the Government of India.

"National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in its post.

The testing agency also urged candidates and parents to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates related to the examination process.