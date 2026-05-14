Indian Man Jumps On Railway Track To Retrieve Indonesian Woman's 'Dupatta', Video Viral

An elderly Indian man has caught social media's attention after he jumped on a railway track to retrieve the dupatta (long shawl-like scarf) of an Indonesian woman. In a now-viral Instagram clip, posted by digital creator @indaha.l, she can be seen standing on the edge of a gate of a stationary train at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). While attempting to handle her camera, the woman inadvertently lost her dupatta that snuck in the gap between the train and the platform.

Before the woman could react, a man passing nearby quickly assessed the situation, signalled her to wait and tried to fish out the clothing garment using his hand. Unable to reach the dupatta initially, the man then jumped between the gap and managed to retrieve the dupatta.

"I never expected him to go all out and actually jump down onto the tracks to help," the woman said, adding: "Honestly, I'm blank and confused about what to do because I feel so sorry for taking someone's help like this."

Declining the woman's help, the man climbed onto the platform and walked away immediately, without waiting for any validation from her.

"Rahul came at the right time!!' the woman captioned the video, referencing Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul, from the 1998 movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"By the way, I thought no one would respect or care, but he helped me so quickly. Thank you so much!" she added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Delhi Metro To Run Hydrogen-Powered Shuttle Buses In Central Vista: Fare, Timings, Frequency And Key Details

'He Walked Like A Hero'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 41 million views and thousands of comments as social media users appreciated the elderly man for helping out the woman without seeking anything in return.

"He quietly picked up the shawl for the girl walking ahead and moved on without expecting even a simple “thank you” in return," said one user, while another added: "Aww, he was such a gentleman that he didn't even hold her hand to help himself get up."

A third commented: "He didn't have a secret agenda, he didn't hold her hand, he didn't glance at her in a creepy way, he just saved the day, and walked like a hero."

A fourth said: "I swear, some random Indian uncles are so sweet. Once, I was taking my dog to the vet when all of a sudden, 4–5 street dogs started viciously charging towards us. A random uncle passing by on a motorcycle saw what was happening. He literally stopped his bike in the middle of the road, got off, and chased the dogs away."