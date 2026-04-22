"I'm Honestly Pissed": US Man's Rant About 5 am Noise By Indian Neighbours Sparks Debate

A now-deleted Reddit post has set off a familiar internet argument about cultural habits and neighbourly etiquettes. The post, titled 'My Indian neighbours are making me lose my mind,' first appeared on the r/Frisco subreddit before making its way to X through screenshots. In the post, a US man living near Stonebrook Parkway in the West Frisco/Little Elm area of Texas complained that his daily routine gets disturbed by early-morning noise from next door.

According to him, he works night shifts remotely for an Australian company, logs off around 2 am, and goes to bed by 3 am. Just two hours later, he says, the household next door starts its day loudly. "Every single morning at 5 am, the Indian family next door is outside. Multiple people, talking like it's the middle of the day, voices carrying because everything else is dead silent," the Reddit user said.

"Then comes the water. Buckets of water getting dumped across the driveway, splashing everywhere, followed by aggressive sweeping that you can hear straight through the walls. Then comes the part I still don't fully get, they start drawing on the driveway with white and colored chalk pieces as they chat and giggle. Not random stuff either, actual patterns and designs that take time. This goes on for a good 20 to 30 minutes. This is not once in a while. This is every day. No breaks. Weekends included," he added.

He claimed he tried to handle it calmly, explained his schedule, and asked if the family could keep the noise down or start a little later. The response, he said, was polite but dismissive - a smile and a simple "This is what we do." The noise, he adds, didn't stop.

See the post here:

Indian neighbors are making American lose his mind in Frisco, Texas pic.twitter.com/Og9rh8pQSd — CyberGreen09 (@CyberGreen09) April 20, 2026

Once screenshots of the post began circulating, reactions online split sharply. Some people backed the resident, pointing out that noise at 5 am can violate local ordinances regardless of cultural norms. Many suggested he take it up with non-emergency police or local code enforcement, stressing that residential noise rules exist precisely to avoid situations like this.

Some Indian expats, were also critical of the neighbours, calling it a lack of basic civic sense. They argued that while early, noisy mornings might be common in parts of India, that doesn't translate well in quieter American suburban settings.

One user wrote, "I just checked that city, and their ordinance states that noises (such as this) cannot begin until at least 7am. Start with that." Another said, "In America, we are taught to love our neighbor. If you tell them that their cultural ritual of chalking the driveway and conversing at 5 AM is disruptive to your health, they should exercise courtesy to their neighbor. Assimilation is not a bad thing. Fighting against it is. But more importantly, they should show respect."

Some also stated that the story might be fake. A third person added, "I think it is a bullshit story.. Never seen that one Indian family who makes rangoli every day of the year .. plus no one wakes up at 5 AM especially just to gossip in large groups... plus who washes the driveway every day?"