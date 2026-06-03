Weather Updates Today LIVE: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, amid relatively mild weather conditions across the city, weather data showed.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained below normal across monitoring stations, with Safdarjung, the base station, recording a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius.
No rainfall was recorded at any of the major stations on Tuesday, the data showed.
The weather conditions are expected to remain favourable in the upcoming week, reducing the likelihood of heatwave conditions during the first week of June, meteorologists said.
For today, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain at isolated places.
LIVE Updates of Weather Today, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan
Live Weather Forecast: Fresh Western Disturbance To Bring Rain Across Himachal From June 3
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himachal Pradesh from the evening of June 3, bringing intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms across several districts until June 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Thunderstorm activity was reported in districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Shimla.
"No significant weather activity is expected on June 2. However, a fresh western disturbance will affect Himachal Pradesh from the evening of June 3, and its impact will continue intermittently till the afternoon of June 6," Katiyar told reporters.
He said isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Shimla districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on June 4 and 5.
Rajasthan Weather Updates LIVE: Day Temperatures Drop From Heatwave Levels After Rain
Rainfall and thunderstorms brought relief from heat in several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, and pulled the maximum temperatures below the heatwave levels at most places.
According to the local Met office, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state at 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sri Ganganagar at 41.4 degrees, Bikaner at 41.2 degrees and Jaisalmer at 40.5 degrees Celsius.
A heatwave level indicates that the actual maximum temperature in a region is equal to or more than 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days or more.