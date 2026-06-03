Weather Updates Today LIVE: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, amid relatively mild weather conditions across the city, weather data showed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures remained below normal across monitoring stations, with Safdarjung, the base station, recording a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the major stations on Tuesday, the data showed.

The weather conditions are expected to remain favourable in the upcoming week, reducing the likelihood of heatwave conditions during the first week of June, meteorologists said.

For today, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain at isolated places.

LIVE Updates of Weather Today, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan

