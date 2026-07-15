Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi experienced a warm day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, while the heat index or "feels-like" temperature touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening hours, according to the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18. More widespread rainfall activity is expected over Delhi and neighbouring northwestern states on July 19 and 20.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, 12 were killed and 21 others injured in rain and other weather-related incidents across Maharashtra between July 8 and 13, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Tuesday.

Districts such as Palghar, Mumbai, and Pune recorded excess rainfall, while regions like Nandurbar and Hingoli faced severe deficits, according to the SDMA report.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that location-based real-time warnings have been deployed extensively.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Maharashtra from July 14 to 16, with heavy showers expected in the ghat sections. Thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in the Vidarbha region on July 17. No red or orange alerts are currently active for the state.

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