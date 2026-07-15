Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi experienced a warm day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, while the heat index or "feels-like" temperature touched 45.8 degrees Celsius in the evening hours, according to the IMD.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Delhi and adjoining areas between July 14 and July 18. More widespread rainfall activity is expected over Delhi and neighbouring northwestern states on July 19 and 20.
The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, 12 were killed and 21 others injured in rain and other weather-related incidents across Maharashtra between July 8 and 13, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Tuesday.
Districts such as Palghar, Mumbai, and Pune recorded excess rainfall, while regions like Nandurbar and Hingoli faced severe deficits, according to the SDMA report.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that location-based real-time warnings have been deployed extensively.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Maharashtra from July 14 to 16, with heavy showers expected in the ghat sections. Thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in the Vidarbha region on July 17. No red or orange alerts are currently active for the state.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Today Weather LIVE: UP Records Scant Rainfall, Humid Conditions
Uttar Pradesh witnessed largely dry weather on Tuesday with only isolated rainfall reported from a few places, while humidity levels remained high across most districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Rainfall activity was negligible across the state, with most observatories reporting no rain in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening.
Ghaziabad and Mathura-Vrindavan received 0.5 mm rainfall each, while Gorakhpur and its Krishi Vigyan Kendra recorded 11.7 mm and 11 mm rainfall, respectively, making eastern Uttar Pradesh the only region to receive measurable showers during the period.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Government Fully Prepared For Monsoon, Flood-Related Exigencies: Punjab Minister
Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday said the state government was fully prepared for the monsoon season and had put in place all necessary arrangements to tackle any flood-related exigency.
Accompanied by senior officials, Goyal visited the Pong Dam to take stock of water inflow and asserted that the state was prepared for the rainy season.
He said the water level in the dam stood at 1,322 feet, compared to 1,326 feet on the corresponding day last year -- a difference of six feet.
In a statement, Goyal said the state government was duty-bound to protect the people of Punjab from any flood-related exigency during the monsoon season, as a robust monitoring and response mechanism had already been put in place.
He reiterated that the safety of human lives, agricultural land and public infrastructure across the state was the top priority.
The minister said he had been touring the Doaba region for the last two days to review the preparations at various sites where works were either in progress or had been completed. He said detailed discussions were also held with the officials to assess the ground situation and chalk out an action plan.