Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: As the Southwest Monsoon reaches full coverage across India, heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging and tragic incidents in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department warns of continued weather systems.

The onset of widespread monsoon activity has brought significant disruption to Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas.

In Delhi, heavy rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging across multiple neighbourhoods, leading to significant traffic snarls and commuting challenges.

The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire country, having advanced into the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. This widespread coverage follows the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and its surrounding regions, which is driving significant rainfall activity, the press release stated.

Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan: