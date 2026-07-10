Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: As the Southwest Monsoon reaches full coverage across India, heavy rains have triggered severe waterlogging and tragic incidents in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department warns of continued weather systems.
The onset of widespread monsoon activity has brought significant disruption to Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas.
In Delhi, heavy rainfall has resulted in severe waterlogging across multiple neighbourhoods, leading to significant traffic snarls and commuting challenges.
The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered the entire country, having advanced into the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. This widespread coverage follows the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Southwest Uttar Pradesh and its surrounding regions, which is driving significant rainfall activity, the press release stated.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Delhi-NCR Rain LIVE: Heavy Rain Inundates Delhi, Disrupts Traffic, Air Quality Cleanest Since 2023
Relentless monsoon rain battered Delhi on Thursday, inundating roads, uprooting tress and triggering widespread traffic snarls. The downpour also helped the national capital record its cleanest air since September 2023, with parts of the city receiving over 160 mm of rainfall.
The death toll in the building collapse in Rohini rose to three as incessant rainfall continued to batter the national capital, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions and structural damage in several parts of the city.
Authorities received 68 complaints of waterlogging during the day, while heavy rain disrupted traffic across several parts of the city. The spell also triggered a fresh political war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Water Minister Parvesh Verma criticising the previous AAP government, claimed that despite the city receiving over 100 mm of rain, traffic moved smoothly at the Minto Bridge underpass, where even large buses had routinely been stranded during downpours earlier.
According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD)received 40 complaints of waterlogging, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 16 and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 12.
The NDMC also received 26 complaints of power outages and reported five incidents of tree falls across its jurisdiction.
Weather Today LIVE: Monsoon Fury Batters Several States, Over 10 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents Across Country
More than 10 people were confirmed to have died in rain-related incidents across the country as torrential monsoon showers unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country on Thursday, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life.
Authorities scrambled to restore normalcy amid forecasts of more rain, with people wading through knee-deep water in residential areas in several cities and traffic crawling on major roads and highways.
Fresh floods and landslides were reported in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with rising water levels in a river submerging a 100-foot iron bridge in Kinnaur.
Relentless monsoon rain battered Delhi, inundating roads, uprooting trees and triggering widespread traffic snarls. The downpour also helped the national capital record its cleanest air since September 2023, with parts of the city receiving over 160 mm of rainfall.
The death toll in the building collapse in Rohini rose to three. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including Vikas Marg, parts of East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, the New Delhi railway station area, Munirka, Sadar Bazar, Alipur, Burari, Badarpur and Dwarka.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mist-Covered Hills Continue To Draw Tourists To Shimla Amid Rain Alerts
Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists continue to flock to Shimla, enjoying the capital city's cool weather, mist-covered hills, lush green valleys and cloud-filled landscapes following recent showers.
The post-rain scenery has transformed Shimla into a major attraction for visitors arriving from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and several other parts of the country. Despite the onset of the lean tourism season, tourist footfall remains significant, with visitors saying they feel safe while exploring the hill station.
Speaking with ANI, Paramjeet Singh, a tourist from Punjab, said the pleasant weather in Shimla is a welcome relief from the hot and humid conditions in the plains.
"We have come here from Punjab, where the weather is hot and humid. The climate here is beautiful and refreshing. The valleys and the atmosphere after the rain are extremely attractive. We are enjoying ourselves and would recommend everyone to visit Shimla. There is no fear here, and we feel completely safe. Some of the videos circulating on social media are old and do not reflect the present situation," he said.