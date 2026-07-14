Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.1 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning affected parts of western Uttar Pradesh, while heavy showers lashed pockets of the eastern region on Monday, with Gorakhpur recording the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Day temperatures remained above normal across many parts of the state.
Gorakhpur remained the coolest among the major observatories with a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius after receiving heavy rain.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Mizoram Government Urges Tourists To Defer Travel
Mizoram Government urges tourists to defer travel as heavy rain causes inundation, landslips
Around 200 travellers remained stranded at Bualte village in Lunglei due to a massive landslide on the National Highway 54 that links Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.
Today Weather LIVE: Road To Gangtok Is Blocked Due To Massive Landslide Yesterday In North Bengal
#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: A landslide occurred near Sevoke NH -10 Highway at around 4:30 PM today, affecting the important route connecting West Bengal with Sikkim.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026
Several vehicles were stranded, and a long traffic jam was reported in the area. The road became muddy and... pic.twitter.com/SrMvjWykNj
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Thunderstorms, Rains Hit Parts Of Uttar Pradesh, India Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Showers From July 17-19
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning affected parts of western Uttar Pradesh, while heavy showers lashed pockets of the eastern region on Monday, with Gorakhpur recording the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal, and a minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal. The city recorded relative humidity of 72 per cent at 8.30 am and 57 per cent at 5.30 pm, making for warm and humid conditions, it said.
According to the IMD, Gorakhpur received 85.3 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday, followed by Mohana with 33 mm.
Bulandshahr and Motipur Harhwa recorded 3.5 mm of rainfall each, Jaunpur received 0.5 mm, and Bahraich reported trace rainfall, while Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi and most other districts reported no rainfall.
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Telangana Government Prepares Three-Phase Contingency Plan To Tackle El-Nino
Telangana Government Prepares Three-Phase Contingency Plan To Tackle El-Nino
The Telangana government has prepared a three-phase contingency plan to effectively address the challenges posed by El Niño, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said on Monday.
He directed the authorities to be ready to implement the first phase of the three-phase pre-emptive action to prevent farmers from suffering due to El-Nino conditions. He said the government has taken a range of precautionary measures to effectively address any situation.
The minister held a comprehensive review with scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) and senior officials of the agriculture and allied sectors at ICRISAT in Hyderabad on Monday.