Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.1 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning affected parts of western Uttar Pradesh, while heavy showers lashed pockets of the eastern region on Monday, with Gorakhpur recording the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Day temperatures remained above normal across many parts of the state.

Gorakhpur remained the coolest among the major observatories with a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius after receiving heavy rain.

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