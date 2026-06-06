From Rs 6,000 Salary To Rs 2 Crore In Assets: Odisha Engineer Under Scanner

In a major disproportionate assets investigation, Odisha Vigilance has launched simultaneous raids at nine locations linked to Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer of ITDA, Baliguda in Kandhamal district, recovering around Rs 2 crore in cash from bank lockers allegedly linked to his family.

The searches, carried out across Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur and Baliguda, have also uncovered multiple luxury properties, high-value land holdings and other financial assets. The operation is still underway.

Acting on allegations that Behera possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance conducted coordinated searches on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar.

A large team comprising Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors and supporting staff participated in the operation.

The searches covered residences in Chandrasekharpur, Sailashree Vihar, Kanan Vihar, Dharmasala in Jajpur district, Baripada, his official residence in Baliguda and his office chamber.

During the operation, Vigilance officials identified five multi-storey buildings allegedly linked to the engineer and his family members.

Among them is a four-storey building spread over about 10,500 square feet in Niladri Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Investigators also traced four other residential properties in Bhubaneswar and Jajpur district.

Officials have further identified 13 land parcels, including seven plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar and several others in Jajpur and Baripada.

The investigation took a significant turn with the recovery of around Rs 2 crore in cash from bank lockers allegedly linked to the family. Earlier, cash worth over Rs 2.66 lakh had been seized during house searches.

The valuation of gold ornaments, bank deposits, postal savings, investments and other financial assets is currently underway. Technical experts are also assessing the market value of the properties and land holdings.

According to official records, Baikuntha Nath Behera joined government service as a Junior Engineer in 1999 with a monthly salary of around Rs 6,000. Over the years, he served in various tribal development agencies and engineering assignments before being promoted as Assistant Executive Engineer earlier this year.

Vigilance officials are now examining whether the assets allegedly accumulated by him are proportionate to his known sources of income.

With luxury properties, prime land holdings, substantial cash recoveries and financial investments under scrutiny, the probe is emerging as one of Odisha's significant anti-corruption investigations this year. The total value of the assets is expected to become clearer once the searches and valuation process are completed.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)