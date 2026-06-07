Indian Man Delivering 'Fake' Pizza Order Shot Dead In US, Family Says "Trap"

A 28-year-old Indian man from Telangana, who was working part-time as a pizza delivery executive in the United States, was shot dead when he went to a location in Philadelphia to deliver pizza - in what is alleged to be a fake order.

The victim, identified as Anshul Kuncha, was employed with a multinational company and used to work part-time as a pizza delivery executive on weekends to earn extra income.

On Saturday night, he received a 'fake' delivery order to a deserted location. When he reached, an unidentified man opened fire and shot Anshul multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene.

According to Anshul's family, nothing was stolen from him - raising questions about the motive behind the killing. Reports cited by the family indicate that two masked gunmen carrying backpacks were seen in the area around the time of the attack.

They also said that Anshul had previously been the victim of a robbery in the US, during which his chain, phone, and cash were stolen, but he had never faced a life-threatening attack before.

Anshul's sister, Tanvi, alleged that the pizza delivery was a "trap" meant to "kill him".

"He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she said.

She further appealed to authorities for the swift return of her brother's body to India. "My brother was a loving and joyful person. He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead. Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible," she said.

Tanvi said that officials had informed the family that the body could be handed over on Monday, but urged authorities to expedite the process so the family could perform the final rites without delay. She also sought justice for her brother, saying the family has no specific suspicions about anyone involved but wants those responsible to be identified and punished.

Tanvi, while speaking to the media, urged people not to send their children to the US.

"This is a message to all parents considering sending their children to the US: My brother was a very loving and joyful person. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US," she said.

The Consulate General of India in New York has acknowledged the incident and stated that it is in touch with local authorities and the bereaved family, while extending all possible assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X.

The tragic killing of Anshul has sparked concern among members of the Telugu community in the United States and in Telangana, where relatives, friends, and residents of Gundlapochampally are mourning the loss of the young man.