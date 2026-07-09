On Way To Temple, 25-Year-Old Indian Student Killed In Road Accident In US

A 25-year-old Indian student has died in a road accident in upstate New York, leaving her family back in Andhra Pradesh in shock. Prasanna Atluri, a recent graduate of Pace University's Lubin School of Business, died after another car rammed into the vehicle she was traveling in from behind.

According to her family, Atluri was on her way to a temple with her friends when the accident occurred. While their car was waiting at a traffic signal, it was reportedly hit by another speeding vehicle from behind.

Another woman who was traveling with Atluri was also killed in the crash on July 5, while a third passenger sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Atluri hailed from a humble farming family in Moolapadu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district. Her father, Atluri Vasantha Rao, is reportedly a farmer, while her mother runs a small bag manufacturing unit. Atluri had recently completed her studies in the US and was looking for employment opportunities, her family said.

Call For Help

Following the tragedy, Atluri's cousin Ravi Kumar Atluri has launched a fundraising campaign to help the family collect funds to bring her remains back to India.

"Prasanna was the pillar of her family and the person everyone relied on for guidance, emotional support, and financial stability. Even while managing her own student loans, she never hesitated to help others," he wrote.

The campaign has received significant support, with family already collecting more than $40,000 towards a target of $75,000. The money is intended to support funeral arrangements, transportation of her body to India, travel expenses for family members, and repayment of her pending student loans.

Atluri's family has also sought assistance from authorities to help complete the necessary formalities and bring her body back to her native place for the final rites.