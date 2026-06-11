Ship Manager Blames US For Deaths Of 3 Indians, Denies Iran Oil Link

The manager of the tanker MT Settebello has publicly accused the United States Navy of being responsible for an incident that resulted in the deaths of three individuals linked to the vessel, intensifying scrutiny over military operations involving commercial shipping in the Gulf region.

In a public statement released by the ship manager, IOS Marine F.Z.E., the company said the loss of life aboard the tanker demands accountability and a transparent investigation.

The vessel manager argued that the circumstances surrounding the attack have not been adequately explained and that the families of those who died deserve clear answers regarding what occurred.

According to the company, the incident was not merely a maritime security event but a tragedy that claimed lives and left lasting consequences for those affected. The statement also said the vessel sustained substantial damage, with repair costs expected to be significant.

A central point of dispute concerns whether the tanker received any warnings before military action was taken.

Ship Manager Rejects Claims That Vessel Ignored Instructions, Transported Iran Oil

IOS Marine rejected claims that the vessel ignored radio calls or instructions, maintaining that no effective communication was established with the ship before the incident. The company challenged authorities to publicly disclose any evidence supporting assertions that contact attempts were made.

The manager further disputed allegations that MT Settebello had connections to Iran or was involved in transporting Iranian oil. Describing the vessel as a civilian merchant ship engaged in lawful commercial activity, the company insisted that it should have been treated as a non-military asset operating in international waters.

The statement also sought to counter suggestions that the vessel had engaged in suspicious behaviour. According to IOS Marine, the tanker had remained at the same location for roughly ten days before the incident and had not undertaken manoeuvres that could reasonably be interpreted as aggressive or evasive. The company argued that these circumstances raise important questions about the necessity and proportionality of the force used.

Risk For Seafarers In Volatile Waters

Beyond the immediate loss of life, the vessel manager highlighted broader concerns for the global shipping industry. It questioned the legal framework under which civilian merchant vessels may become targets of military intervention and warned that uncertainty over such actions could increase risks for seafarers operating in already volatile waters.

The company noted that many commercial ships continue to navigate the region while facing logistical challenges and heightened security concerns. It said merchant crews should not be placed in situations where they fear becoming casualties while carrying out routine maritime duties.

IOS Marine also pointed to the environmental dangers that could have emerged had the tanker's cargo or fuel tanks been breached. The statement said a major spill could have caused severe damage to marine ecosystems, coastal communities and regional trade routes. The absence of pollution, it added, was largely due to the efforts of the crew and nearby vessels that responded quickly after the incident.

The company praised seafarers involved in emergency response operations, saying their actions helped prevent a far more serious maritime disaster. It argued that their professionalism and courage demonstrated the maritime industry's long-standing tradition of mutual assistance at sea.

Concluding its statement, IOS Marine backed calls from international maritime bodies and governments for a comprehensive and independent investigation. The company said establishing the facts surrounding the incident is essential not only for the families of those who died, but also for maintaining confidence in the safety of international shipping and the protection of civilian mariners operating in conflict-prone waters.