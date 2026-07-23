'No One Will Sell Oil If Tehran Can't': Iran's Big Warning To US, Middle East

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran would not let the situation in the Strait of Hormuz return to its pre-war state. He said the security of the strait was in the absence of American forces from the region. Ghalibaf also warned that Iran would not let any Gulf nation sell its oil if Iran is not allowed to sell its crude.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the conflict had become an "all or none" equation.

"In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions," he wrote.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump warned that American forces will destroy one bridge or power plant each time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US-Iran War

The US military has announced that it was conducting a 12th night of strikes against Iran as both sides increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure. US Central Command said the attacks were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," as the Americans push to regain control over the Strait of Hormuz and restore the flow of international shipping.

The continued American airstrikes are occurring even as diplomatic efforts show little public sign of progress and officials on both sides have dug in on the dispute over the crucial waterway for global energy that remains largely closed. The unpopular war threatens further worldwide economic disruption and is sending fuel prices up ahead of midterm U.S. elections this fall.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, said his country would adopt an "eye for an eye" defence doctrine.

"Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," he posted Wednesday on X.

Iranian state media reported that US missiles struck locations near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran. Two people were killed in a US missile strike in the town of Shalamcheh on the Iraqi border, Iranian state media said early Thursday.

Meanwhile, military officials in Kuwait said on social media that their air defences were "confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression."

Iran has responded to US attacks by targeting energy infrastructure and desalination plants that provide drinking water in parched neighbouring Gulf countries. International law generally prohibits such attacks unless the infrastructure is being used for military purposes.

