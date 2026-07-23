"Eye For An Eye": Iran Warns Of Forceful Response To US Strike

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Iran would respond in kind to any attack on its infrastructure, after Washington threatened to bomb a bridge or power plant for every ship targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," Araghchi said on X. Iran's state broadcaster quoted the military as saying that US threats "will have no result other than the expansion of the war".

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