US Will Bomb Bridges, Power Plants If Iran Shoots At Ships In Hormuz: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will destroy a bridge or power plant in Iran each time it shoots a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. He said that it does not matter if the attack is by a missile, rocket or drone; the United States will "bomb and destroy" a bridge or power plant near Iran's capital -- Tehran.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote on X.

The warning from the US president came after the US carried out another wave of strikes on Iran, where air defences opened fire over Tehran. Iran launched a missile attack on a Jordanian city on Israel's doorstep, and alerts were issued in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The latest US strike was the 11th consecutive one on the Islamic Republic, as diplomatic efforts have shown little public sign of progress. Officials on both sides have dug in on their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy that remains largely closed because of Iranian attacks.

US "Not Finished" Attacking Iran

A day earlier, Trump warned that the United States was "not finished" attacking Iran. He said that Iran would need more than 20 years to recover from the damage inflicted in the Middle East war.

"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild," he said. "We're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now."

Trump Pours Cold Water On Peace Talks

Despite reports of behind-the-scenes communication, Trump dismissed the idea of immediate negotiations with Tehran.

"I will tell you, they want to desperately meet. And until they're ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He claimed Iranian officials had privately signalled they wanted talks because "they want to meet desperately to try and end it because they're getting decimated".

Despite the latest fighting, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said diplomatic exchanges with Washington via mediators were ongoing.

Mediator Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for restraint from all warring sides during a meeting with Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Tuesday.