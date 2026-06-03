Corporate Worker Earning Rs 2.5 Lakh Says They Were Happier At Rs 25,000: 'I Feel Nothing'

A viral Reddit post has sparked a debate about the real worth of money after a corporate worker earning Rs 2,50,000 monthly confessed to feeling empty despite achieving financial success. In a social media post titled, "Earning Rs 2.5 Lakhs a month, but I've never felt poorer. The Rs 25k version of me was happier," the worker detailed that when they were earning less, every small expense felt like an event, which made them feel alive. However, ever since reaching the financial milestone, they had lost their spark.

"I hit the milestone. The golden number. Every month, a notification pings on my phone: Rs 2,50,000 credited to your account. By all societal standards, I made it. I am winning. So why do I feel absolutely nothing?" the user wrote.

"When I earned Rs 25,000 a month, life was electric. A simple Rs 500 dinner felt like a hard-earned victory. Buying a new shirt was an event. Every single rupee had a pulse, a purpose, and a sense of absolute freedom. I was alive."

Describing themselves as a 'glorified data entry clerk' for their own bank account, the worker said almost 50 per cent of their salary disappeared instantly after hitting their bank account.

"Snatched away into investments, mutual funds, and emergency reserves. I am building a future fortress for a person I don't even know yet, while starving the person I am today."

Highlighting that they were trading their youth and sanity for a high-score screen, the employee revealed that their "personal fun budget" was a complete joke, leaving them with absolutely nothing to spend on themselves.

"I trade 40+ hours a week of my youth, stress, and sanity for a high-score screen I'm not allowed to spend. How do I get the spark back? How do I stop feeling like a highly-paid spectator in my own life?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Maintain Balance'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users empathised with the user's situation, while others suggested ways to get out of the rut.

"Spend more, go on foreign trips, live life fully, bring the fire/need back to earn more," said one user, while another added: "You just learned about the diminishing value of happiness that money can buy. At 25K even 2K expense was an achievement, now it's just a normal expense that don't give that feeling."

A third commented: "I can understand you completely I make 50k a month and atleast you are able to save and invest I can't even do that It just feels shi**y being an adult like spend a month slogging and then when the money credits your account boom it vanishes I'm so done with life at times that I don't feel like waking up in the morning and just sleep forever in peace."

A fourth said: "Maintain balance buddy. Balance your future needs and today's needs as well. Life may start to become boring for you at a point. You need to have bigger aspirations. I mean, that is how you get motivated to work. Your aspirations should grow with your salary."