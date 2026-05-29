Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

X User Slammed After Calling Lift Operator Job 'The Dumbest In The World'

Social media users defended the profession, saying lift operators still play an important role in hospitals, public buildings and crowd management.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
X User Slammed After Calling Lift Operator Job 'The Dumbest In The World'
An X user was criticised online after calling lift operators "the dumbest job in the world".

A social media user faced heavy criticism online after mocking lift operators and calling the role "the dumbest job in the world" in a viral post on X. The debate started after screenshots of the post were shared across platforms including Reddit, where many users defended lift operators and explained why the job still matters in India.

Several people pointed out that lift operators are important in busy places such as hospitals, office buildings and older properties where lifts may still need manual supervision. Others said operators help manage crowds, assist elderly passengers and handle emergency situations quickly.

One user shared a personal experience from a hospital, saying a lift operator once helped an emergency patient reach the correct floor without delays. Another said lift operators are useful in India because many people misuse public facilities and have poor civic sense.

Some commenters also noted that such jobs provide employment to people with disabilities or limited opportunities. Many criticised the original post for looking down on honest work.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: x.com/Gabbar8244

The discussion soon turned into a wider conversation about dignity of labour and respect for workers. While a few users agreed that modern technology has reduced the need for lift operators in some places, most people felt no job should be mocked if it helps someone earn a living. The viral debate has once again highlighted how social media users quickly push back against comments seen as disrespectful towards workers.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
X Viral Post, Lift Operator, Social Media Backlash, Dignity Of Labour, Reddit Reactions, Viral Debate, India Trending
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com