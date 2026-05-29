X User Slammed After Calling Lift Operator Job 'The Dumbest In The World'

A social media user faced heavy criticism online after mocking lift operators and calling the role "the dumbest job in the world" in a viral post on X. The debate started after screenshots of the post were shared across platforms including Reddit, where many users defended lift operators and explained why the job still matters in India.

Several people pointed out that lift operators are important in busy places such as hospitals, office buildings and older properties where lifts may still need manual supervision. Others said operators help manage crowds, assist elderly passengers and handle emergency situations quickly.

One user shared a personal experience from a hospital, saying a lift operator once helped an emergency patient reach the correct floor without delays. Another said lift operators are useful in India because many people misuse public facilities and have poor civic sense.

Some commenters also noted that such jobs provide employment to people with disabilities or limited opportunities. Many criticised the original post for looking down on honest work.

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The discussion soon turned into a wider conversation about dignity of labour and respect for workers. While a few users agreed that modern technology has reduced the need for lift operators in some places, most people felt no job should be mocked if it helps someone earn a living. The viral debate has once again highlighted how social media users quickly push back against comments seen as disrespectful towards workers.