Trump Appears Unsteady During Memorial Day Event, Viral Clip Fuels Speculation

US President Donald Trump has become the centre of fresh online debate after a video from a Memorial Day event appeared to show him swaying while standing during the ceremony.

The footage, widely shared across social media platforms, captured Trump shifting and wobbling slightly as flags fluttered around him at the event. Critics online quickly raised questions about the president's health and fitness, with some users claiming he appeared unsteady during the public appearance.

Supporters of Trump, however, dismissed the criticism and argued that the clip was being taken out of context. Several users said the movement was minor and likely caused by standing for a long period during the outdoor ceremony.

The Memorial Day event was held to honour American military personnel who died in service. Trump attended alongside senior officials and veterans as tributes were paid to fallen soldiers.

The video has since attracted millions of views online, adding to continuing political scrutiny surrounding Trump ahead of the US election season. Similar debates over the health and public appearances of political leaders in the United States have frequently gone viral in recent years.

Neither Trump nor the White House immediately responded to the online speculation surrounding the clip.