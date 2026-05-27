Air India Delhi-San Francisco Flight Returns, Was In Air For 8 Hours

An Air India flight to San Francisco, carrying 230 passengers, returned to Delhi after being airborne for over eight hours, the airline said.

The plane, the airline said, returned due to a technical snag.

The aircraft landed safely, the airline said.

"Flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco on 27 May has returned to Delhi due to a technical issue in accordance with the laid down procedures. The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.

The plane reportedly started diverting back towards Delhi after flying for over three hours while it was in Chinese airspace.

The airline underlined that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its "highest priority".

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible. In the mean time, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said.

An Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to Delhi was involved in an engine fire incident after landing at Delhi airport on May 21.

Air India confirmed an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally," Air India posted on X on May 21.