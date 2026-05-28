Young Indians Are Buying Insurance Earlier. Accident Data Explains Why

The average age of accident victims applying to claim insurance money in India is just 33 years, according to Go Digit Life Insurance's latest Transparency Report 4.0 (FY 2025-26). Even more striking: over one-third of accident-related cases involved people between 21 and 30 years old.

That is India's core working-age population. The people just starting careers, paying EMIs, supporting parents, or planning families.

As per the report, Gen Z customers aged 21-30 drove more than 60 per cent growth in base sum assured at Digit Life Insurance during FY25-26. In simple terms, younger Indians are not just buying insurance earlier -- they are buying larger covers too.

For insurers, this is becoming one of the biggest behavioural shifts in the market.

"For someone considering a term plan at a younger age, opting for optional benefits transforms standard coverage into a comprehensive shield," said Sabyasachi Sarkar, MD & CEO, Go Digit Life Insurance.

"The average age of accident victims recorded in our internal claims data during FY25-26 stood at just 33 years. This brings to light the growing importance of securing one's family financially at an earlier point in life," he added.

Cost Of Financial Vulnerability

The bigger story here is not just about insurance. It is about how India's younger workforce is confronting financial vulnerability much earlier than previous generations did.

Road accidents and sudden deaths are increasingly hitting people during their peak earning years. Traditional family structures are changing. Single-income households are common. Financial obligations begin earlier. And social media-driven awareness around emergency planning has exploded after the pandemic years.

Insurers are responding accordingly.

Digit Life Insurance settled Rs 4.58 billion worth of claims in FY25-26, a jump of nearly 59 per cent from the previous year. It settled 28,658 claims during the year. Group Micro Term Insurance accounted for the highest number of claims.

Digit said its AI-powered systems now handle parts of medical underwriting, multilingual renewal reminders, and customer servicing operations. Its WhatsApp support channel alone handled more than 12,000 live chats in FY26, while call centre volumes jumped 361 per cent year-on-year.

Metro City Patterns

In metro cities, Digit found that nearly half its customers wait until after age 40 to invest in savings products. Non-metro customers, surprisingly, start earlier, with average entry ages about 5 per cent lower than urban buyers. Women in the 21-30 category were also found prioritising protection products earlier than men.

Even insurance buying habits are changing.

Mondays and Tuesdays have emerged as the most popular days for purchasing Digit's term and savings plans. But nearly 20 per cent of retail purchases still happen over weekends -- a sign that insurance shopping is increasingly becoming an anytime digital activity rather than something tied to bank branches or agents.

Still, the number that lingers is 33. Not because it is just a statistic. But because it reflects how India's risk landscape is changing for its youngest earners.

For decades, life insurance in India was often sold as a late-stage financial product -- something to think about after marriage, children, or middle age. Now, accident data may be rewriting that script.