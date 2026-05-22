NPS Swasthya Explained: Can It Replace Your Health Insurance?

As medical costs continue to climb in India, a new question is quietly finding its way into family conversations -- is health insurance enough anymore?

For decades, health insurance has been the first line of defence against rising hospital bills. But healthcare is changing. People are living longer. Retirement now stretches across decades, not years.

At the same time, chronic illnesses are rising. And with medical inflation hovering in double digits, experts say healthcare planning can no longer stop at just buying a mediclaim policy.

That is where NPS Swasthya enters the conversation.

What Is NPS Swasthya?

The newly discussed healthcare-focused feature, NPS Swasthya, is a pilot healthcare-focused extension of the National Pension System (NPS) launched by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It allows subscribers to allocate up to 30 per cent of their pension contributions specifically for medical expenses.

Experts say NPS Swasthya is not designed to replace health insurance. Instead, it may work best as a second layer of financial protection. According to Narendra Bharindwal, President of the Insurance Brokers Association of India, the debate should not be framed as "NPS Swasthya versus health insurance."

"NPS Swasthya and traditional health insurance serve different but complementary objectives," he said.

Bharindwal added that while health insurance provides immediate protection against hospitalisation and medical inflation, NPS Swasthya is more of a disciplined, long-term healthcare savings framework linked to retirement planning.

In simple words, one protects you today. The other prepares you for tomorrow.

Sumeet Sahni, Chief Distribution Officer, Agency & Alliances at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, said healthcare expenses in retirement are no longer limited to sudden hospitalisations.

People are increasingly dealing with recurring medical costs -- chronic disease management, diagnostics, medicines, and caregiving support.

"Health insurance continues to be the first and most essential layer of protection," Sahni said. "However, healthcare needs in later life extend far beyond episodic hospitalisations."

This gap, experts say, is where NPS Swasthya could become useful.

How NPS Swasthya Works

Unlike traditional health insurance, which works through annual premiums and fixed coverage limits, NPS Swasthya helps subscribers build a healthcare corpus over time. Under existing rules, NPS subscribers can withdraw up to 25 per cent of their own contributions for specified critical illnesses.

Sameer Mathur, Managing Director and Founder of Roinet Solution, explained that the facility can be used for illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and major cardiac surgeries.

He gave a practical example. Suppose a patient undergoes a cardiac surgery costing Rs 8 lakh. If the health insurance policy covers only Rs 5 lakh, the NPS Swasthya corpus could potentially help bridge the remaining gap.

That is why experts repeatedly describe it as a supplement, not a substitute. Health insurance still remains critical for cashless hospitalisation, emergency treatment, and large medical expenses.

Pankaj Goenka, Chief Business Officer at InsuranceDekho, warned against viewing savings-linked healthcare products as replacements for insurance coverage.

"Traditional health insurance remains essential for managing large hospitalisation expenses, accessing broader cashless hospital networks, and ensuring adequate medical coverage during emergencies," he said.

'Corporate Health Cover Not Enough'

Many Indians today rely heavily on employer-provided health insurance during their working years. But retirement changes that equation completely. Corporate health cover disappears. Fresh insurance becomes expensive. In some cases, it becomes difficult to secure because of age or medical history.

This is where a dedicated healthcare corpus built over decades can act as an additional safety net.

Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder of Staywell.Health, called NPS Health an "innovative idea" that reflects how healthcare financing is evolving.

"As healthcare costs rise and healthcare needs become more ongoing than in the past, there is increasing realisation that planning for healthcare needs must consider more than insurance," he said.

Multiple Layers Of Financial Security

Experts also point out that healthcare planning cannot exist in isolation from overall financial stability.

Sahni noted that even a strong medical corpus may not help much if retirees lack stable income streams for day-to-day living expenses. That is where life insurance and retirement income planning also enter the picture.

His broader argument is simple: financial security in retirement works best when multiple layers work together.

Health insurance handles immediate risks. NPS Swasthya builds long-term healthcare preparedness. Life insurance helps preserve financial continuity.

Together, they create a stronger financial cushion against rising medical costs and longer life expectancy. For most Indians, then, the answer may not lie in choosing one over the other.