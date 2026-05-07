Life Insurance vs Fixed Deposit: The Winner On Returns May Surprise You

Life Insurance vs Fixed Deposit: When most of us think of safe savings, fixed deposits (FDs) often top the list. They're easy to understand, give you a fixed interest rate over a set period, and our parents love it. But when you stretch your horizon past a few years, some life-insurance plans can actually earn more -- and offer benefits FDs simply don't.

Before we do a comparison on returns, let's understand the two:-

Fixed Deposits: FDs are simple. You park money in a bank, and it grows at a fixed rate until maturity. That predictability is why many investors like them. But here's the catch: the interest you earn is fully taxed at your income slab. For someone in the 30 per cent tax bracket, a 6 per cent FD yield can drop to about 4.2 per cent after tax. This eats into your real return.

Life Insurance With Built-In Returns: Life insurance was once seen just as protection for your family. That's still true, but many products today double as long-term savings vehicles. Kamlesh Rao, Member of the Insurance Awareness Committee, points out that guaranteed savings plans in life insurance lock in benefits for long durations. They reduce reinvestment risk and offer predictable outcomes -- something short-term instruments like FDs can't match. He says this stability, along with tax efficiency, often makes life insurance "a compelling savings avenue".

Market-Linked Growth in ULIPs

Not all life insurance plans are the same. Products like Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) invest your premiums in market-linked funds. Over long horizons, equity exposure and compounding can deliver returns that beat traditional FDs -- especially after tax. Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, explains that par products and ULIPs often get higher returns because they invest a larger portion in equities and give accumulated bonuses over time. This can make compounding very powerful compared with a flat FD return.

Life insurance also brings tax breaks that FDs don't. Premiums are deductible under Section 80C, and maturity benefits can be exempt under Section 10(10D), if conditions are met. FDs, unless tax-saving ones, don't offer such breaks -- and their interest gets taxed immediately.

Discipline & Wealth Building

Another edge life insurance delivers is disciplined investment. Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara, says consistent premium payments help build a corpus over years. Insurance schemes also hedge some risks while giving tax and inflation-adjusted advantages. In contrast, FDs leave you chasing new rates every time one matures.

Who Should Consider What?

If safety and short-term goals matter most, FDs still make sense. But if you're investing for long-term goals -- retirement, children's education, legacy planning -- and can stay invested for a decade or more, certain life insurance plans can deliver better effective yields and tax efficiency than bank FDs.

In short, your life insurance policy isn't just protection anymore. Held wisely and for the long run, it can become a powerful growth engine in your financial plan -- often outpacing traditional bank fixed deposits.