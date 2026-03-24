Bengaluru Woman's "Gen Z Expense" Breakdown Sparks Debate On Modern Lifestyle Priorities

A 22-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru has drawn attention online after openly sharing how she manages her monthly lifestyle costs. Her breakdown of "Gen Z expenses" in an Instagram video has started a wider discussion about personal spending habits and priorities among young adults.

In the video, Shradha Saini began by detailing her monthly expenses, starting with small personal outlays. She mentioned that she buys flowers for herself two to three times a month, an indulgence that costs her approximately Rs 2,000.

She also emphasised that mental health is of paramount importance to her. She stated that she undergoes therapy to maintain her mental well, being something she considers essential, and this incurs a monthly cost of roughly Rs 10,000.

Saini further revealed that she consciously schedules time for herself every week as part of her routine. She noted that she goes out for brunch every Sunday, spending about Rs 2,000 a month on this-and that her weekends are primarily dedicated to self-care.

She went on to explain that her lifestyle also incorporates grooming and relaxation. She mentioned setting aside time on weekends for massages and pedicures, costing approximately Rs 5,000 monthly, in addition to spending another Rs 3,000 on nail appointments.

Watch Video Here:

Furthermore, she spends on "aesthetic items" to uplift her mood, allocating a separate budget of about Rs 1,000 for this purpose. She also invests approximately Rs 2,000 in tools related to self-reflection, such as guided journals, gratitude planners, and vision boards.

Clarifying her perspective, she remarked that she views these expenditures as "Gen Z spending," noting that during the Millennial era, spending on oneself in this manner was neither common nor, often, socially accepted.

Social Media Reaction

Her detailed breakdown of expenses has sparked an online debate, with people expressing diverse opinions regarding personal spending, self-care, and the evolving financial behaviors across different generations.

One user commented, "Great that you are spending on yourself and encouraging self love."

Another user noted, "Love this for you. People should spend more on themselves."

"For flowers instead of spending 2k, you can head to KR market at 5am. You get all these for 200," added a third user.