Woman Shares Experience Of Surviving A Full Day In Bengaluru On Rs 500

A woman from West Bengal living in Bengaluru has drawn attention after attempting to manage an entire day in the city with a budget of just Rs 500. The experiment highlights the challenges of daily expenses in one of India's most expensive urban centres, while also showing how careful planning can make a difference.

A Budget Challenge In An Expensive City

Priyanka Mondal, a Bengali resident of Bengaluru, decided to test whether it was possible to spend a full day in the city with limited money. She explained that she wanted to see if one could manage food, travel, and small breaks within a strict budget. She began her day with idlis and felt satisfied with the simple start. For commuting, she relied on the metro as it was more affordable than booking cabs. During the day, she also took a short tea break to keep herself going.

She said that lunch was the most challenging time for her, as the food prices were quite high. Upon seeing the menu, she was shocked by the prices. Despite the difficulties, she managed to eat within her budget for Rs 120.

As the day progressed, Mondal continued to control her spending. In the evening, she had a vada pav and a cup of tea. Then, realising her budget was almost exhausted, she decided to return home. Despite the limited funds, she managed to finish the day and ultimately saved Rs 200, making her experiment a success.

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Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed by Priyanka spending a day on Rs 500. One user commented, "You can visit Bangaluru India canteen and eat food in Rs 30."

Another user noted, "I also do the same thing."