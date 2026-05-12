"Work Should Not Stop": Bengaluru Woman Breaks Down Cost Of Working From Cafe

A Bengaluru woman has triggered an online discussion after sharing how much she spent while working from a cafe in the city for a day. The video, posted on Instagram by Harleen N, showed a detailed breakdown of her expenses and highlighted the experience of using a cafe as a workspace.

In the video, Harleen explained that she spent nearly Rs 800 during the day, including travel, food, and coffee expenses. She documented her routine from the moment she left home until she wrapped up work at the cafe.

The clip began with Harleen travelling from her home to the cafe by auto-rickshaw, which cost her Rs 85. She then chose a cafe as her workplace for the day and highlighted the benefits of working from the cafe, including air conditioning, a calm environment, and soothing music.

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According to the details shared in the video, she worked on her laptop, enjoyed the view, took short breaks, and later ordered food and coffee. She mentioned that the food and coffee together cost around Rs 700.

By the end of the day, Harleen stated that her total spending came to approximately Rs 800.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Harleen wrote that no matter what happens, work should not stop. The clip also showed her balancing work with moments of relaxation while enjoying the cafe atmosphere throughout the day.

