"Unacceptable": Uber Reacts After Bengaluru Woman Claims Drunk Rider Tried To Enter Her Home

A Bengaluru woman, Aneri Thakkar, shared a terrifying experience on social media, revealing how an Uber Parcel driver made her uncomfortable and tried to gain entry into her home repeatedly. In an Instagram video that has amassed over 2.3 million views, Thakkar, who lives away from her parents, explained what exactly happened.

Uber responded to the video, calling it "unacceptable".

Thakkar said she had booked an Uber Parcel service to send a jacket back to a friend. Upon arrival, the driver, whom she noted was visibly intoxicated, asked for a bag to put the jacket in, which she provided.

The driver then requested to charge his phone inside her apartment while he stepped out to smoke. He further asked if he could smoke on her apartment balcony, a request she firmly refused.

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Thakkar grew increasingly suspicious after noticing his phone was already at 43% battery. "Then I realised what his real intention could have been. Or how risky it could have become," she said.

Realising the risk, she alerted her building's security guard to monitor the driver and accompany him back upstairs.

The driver then repeatedly insisted on getting her personal phone number under the pretext of delivery coordination, even after she offered to pay for the trip in advance.

Addressing the safety concern online, Thakkar noted that while she initially tried to give the driver the benefit of the doubt, his persistent behaviour and intoxicated state left her shaken.

"@uber_india, I'm still trying to give him the benefit of doubt, that maybe he didn't have as bad intentions, but it's tough for me to find any excuse, he was definitely scary drunk and asking to smoke in my house," she wrote in the caption of the video.

"...and he came back up in 2-3 minutes. What phone would have been charged in that time, not to mention, it was already at 43%, And maybe he just wanted to smoke, but then why not take the parcel and then go down and do it?"

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Watch the video:

Company responds

Responding to her viral post, Uber India labelled the driver's conduct unacceptable, stating, "We want to look into this immediately. Please DM us with the related account and delivery details so we can investigate further."

Social media reactions

The incident has sparked widespread concern online, with users urging women to prioritise safety, file official complaints, and opt to meet delivery personnel at society security gates rather than at their doorsteps.

"Please file an official complaint against him... no normal proof delivery guy would ask for something like this. Delivery guys who come to my place don't even look up at my face, honestly... they just deliver, ask for OTP and leave. He might do something wrong to any other girl," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Never give a stranger man any benefit of the doubt. Suspect him like really hard so he knows his place. Sad it happened, but thankful you're okay! Take care, girl," said another.

"Please, ladies - if you live in a gated society with security at the entrance, avoid allowing delivery personnel to come directly to your flat. Whenever possible, ask them to leave your order with the security desk. It may be a little less convenient, but it's a safer option," said a third user.