Bengaluru Woman Says Her Auto Driver Gave Her 'Ultimatum', Internet In Splits

The hilarious incident prompted a barrage of hilarious reactions on the internet.

A woman named Aishwarya from silicon city of India shared her peak Bengaluru moment on X, formerly Twitter. The amusing incident between a local auto driver and her is going viral on the internet. The woman narrated her encounter with an autorickshaw driver who gave her an ultimatum about waiting time.

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the one-sided conversation online. She wrote, "Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum."

Apparently, the woman booked the ride through Uber but couldn't reach the pick-up location on time. The auto driver reached out to her through the messaging service of the application. He pinged, "I've arrived." The driver nudged again, "I've arrived." When the customer fails to connect, the driver wrote, "Time is over."

See the post here:

Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum 🥲🫠 @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/cq3QPc1vG7 — Aishwarya (@SerialEscapist) August 8, 2023



A user wrote, "Hope Ashiwariya has learned her lesson !! Time and tide wait for no one !!"

Another user wrote, "The hero of efficiency, when waiting wasn't his style!"

"I have experienced this Bengaluru auto drivers attitude is completely next level," the third user commented.

"Nowadays they don't even accept the ride," the fourth user wrote.

Earlier, a man shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed the dire traffic situation in the city.

The man mentioned that he booked an auto on the Rapido app for a 45-minute journey from Koramangala to JP Nagar but the waiting time will definitely leave you stunned. The screenshot shows that the autorickshaw that accepted the ride was 225 minutes (3.7 hours) away.

The man wrote, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel."



