Bengaluru Man Attends Meeting At Durga Puja Pandal, Sparks Debate On Work-Life Balance

A recent viral video has reignited the conversation about work-life balance. The footage shows a man intensely focused on his laptop and phone during a client meeting while attending a Durga Puja pandal in Bengaluru.

Shared on the X account Karnataka Portfolio, the clip captures the man immersed in work, seemingly unaware of the festivities happening around him. Throughout the Durga Puja celebration, he is seen switching between his phone and laptop, fully engaged in his tasks.

The caption of the viral post reads, "A Peak Bengaluru moment unfolded when a man was caught attending a client meeting on both his laptop and phone while at a Navratri pandal in Bengaluru. The incident perfectly encapsulates the city's fast-paced work culture, where balancing professional commitments and personal festivities has become the norm. Despite the celebratory atmosphere of the Navratri festival, this individual seamlessly managed to participate in his work meeting, embodying the spirit of multitasking that is often associated with Bengaluru's tech-savvy professionals. His dedication to work, even amidst the vibrant festivities, highlights the unique blend of tradition and modernity that characterizes the city."

The internet users were not impressed. Several users expressed their concerns, sparking a debate about work-life balance, with many urging that we “stop normalizing this behavior as just another ‘peak Bengaluru moment.'”

A user wrote, "He is neither dedicated to his work nor his personal life. We don't want to have such a culture. When you shut down your laptop as per your work hours, then that's it. The rest of the time is your personal time."

Another user commented, "This is really depressing. We need to enforce a better work culture in India. Such people shouldn't reach management positions. Otherwise, they will expect such nonsense from others and soon we will see hundreds of laptops on such important occasions."

"Stop this nonsense the company will not think twice before laying off, so keep separate personal and professional time," the third user commented.

"Learn to say NO. This is a culture that employee allows to engage into," the fourth user wrote.

"We can do work with mobile itself from anywhere anytime. Not judging him because maybe he needed a laptop for something very specific. It is about work life integration. Work life balance is an old concept now," the fifth user commented.

