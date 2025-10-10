"Uber Driver Took Photos, Fear He May Circulate Them": Harassment Victim To NDTV

A woman from the Northeast has shared her ordeal of being verbally abused and intimidated by an Uber auto driver in Bengaluru, alleging that he tried to hit her and took photos and videos of her without consent after she had cancelled a ride on October 2.

Enn Bii had posted a video of her ordeal on Instagram, showing the auto driver telling her to speak in Kannada, a language she doesn't understand, and trying to hit her.

Speaking to NDTV, Enn Bii said what began as a routine commute turned into a frightening encounter. "On October 2 at around 7:00 pm, I booked an Uber to go to my office. I called the driver and reconfirmed the pickup spot. The app showed that he had arrived, but he wasn't there. Since I was getting late, I cancelled the ride and went with another driver," she recalled.

"After moving a few meters, he suddenly showed up and we almost hit his auto. He came towards me, trying to attack me and demanding money. He forced me to speak in Kannada, which I don't know. When I requested him to speak in Hindi, he became even angrier and started cursing me," she said.

The woman further said the driver began taking her photos and recording videos during the confrontation. "He records a video of me and takes photos of me. I don't know why he did such a thing... I don't know what he will be capable of doing in the future. He might misuse the photos and videos. He might send it to his friends," she said.

Enn Bii said she posted a video of the incident on Instagram to "spread awareness," saying "so people might know him."

Following her post, Bengaluru City Police sought the location of the incident and her contact number. Uber escalated the matter to a specialised team for review and issued an apology. "This behavior was extremely concerning, and we're so sorry this happened," the ride-hailing app had said.