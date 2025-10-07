Bengaluru Influencer Alleges Uber Auto Driver Refused Drop And Attempted Assault, Police Respond

A social media influencer in Bengaluru shared a disturbing experience involving an Uber auto driver who allegedly refused to drop her at her destination and attempted to hit her. Shaken by the incident, the woman posted a detailed account of the encounter on her Instagram account tagging Uber India and calling out the company for lax background checks and poor driver behaviour. Her post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences and calling for improved passenger safety.

In her post, Amiee alleged the driver refused to drop her at the designated location and became aggressive when she asked him to do so. The driver took a sudden U-turn and attempted to drive back to their original location. The situation escalated when she tried to note the vehicle's registration number. He allegedly became aggressive and tried to hit her. The woman also pointed out that the auto's number plate differed from the one displayed on the Uber app.

"This is not the first or even the second time I've had a negative experience with an Uber driver. We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but unfortunately, incidents like this continue to happen. It's not just me—I'm sure many other customers are facing similar issues as well. It's deeply disappointing and concerning. I strongly urge you to take strict action against this kind of behavior," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Uber India responded to her post, and requested additional details to investigate the incident. "Hi Aimee, we are concerned to see this and would like to investigate. We've sent you a message requesting additional details, please check your direct messages so we can look into this," their reply read.

The Bengaluru Police also took note of the incident, asking for specific area details and the woman's contact number. She thanked Bengaluru Police for reaching out but chose not to file a complaint, saying she didn't want the driver jailed.

Uber later apologised, refunded her fare, and assured her that strict action would be taken against the driver.

The incident has reignited the conversation around women's safety in public transport and the accountability of app-based service providers. While ride-hailing apps have added emergency buttons and trip-tracking features in recent years, many users argue that enforcement and follow-through remain weak.

One user wrote, "These Auto drivers dramas are extremely increasing day by day .....I feel they should be banned n then may be they understand the value of treating the normal passengers in the right way .high time thus get addressed . Pls expose the driver n his details too .they need to be exposed .not all auto drivers bad."

Another commented, "It was so dark...he could have dropped her to the point. Don't make this about kannada, malayalam or any other languages. Please stand for what is right. I have traveled so many times in the auto and most of the drivers are very understanding."