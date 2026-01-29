Special Leaves For Birthdays, Wedding Anniversaries For Karnataka Cops

In a move aimed at improving work-life balance and boosting morale among police personnel, the Karnataka State Police Headquarters has issued a circular permitting officers and staff to avail casual leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

The circular notes that police personnel often work under challenging and stressful conditions to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Recognising the importance of personal milestones, the directive emphasises that granting leave on such special days can help officers emotionally rejuvenate, spend quality time with family, and maintain a healthier balance between professional duties and personal life.

According to the order, celebrating these personal occasions contributes to enhanced morale, reduced stress levels, and improved overall job satisfaction, which in turn can positively impact productivity and discipline within the force.

The initiative is described as a humane gesture acknowledging the sacrifices made by police personnel while reinforcing their commitment to service.

The circular, issued by Dr MA Saleem, the DG IGP of Karnataka, directs all unit heads to mandatorily grant leave when officers and staff request time off for their birthdays or wedding anniversaries.

All unit officers across the state have been instructed to comply with the directive to ensure its uniform implementation.