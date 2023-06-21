Taxi Driver Flashes Bengaluru Woman, Uber Takes Action After LinkedIn Post Goes Viral

Ms Chettri also shared a picture of the driver named Rakhesh YG.

In yet another incident of uncouth behaviour by a cab driver towards female customers, an Uber driver flashed a woman in Bengaluru. The woman shared her ordeal on LinkedIn and the post has now gone viral. Soon after the post, Uber took action against the driver.

According to her post on LinkedIn, she took a cab from BTM 2nd Stage to JP Nagar Metro. She said that the driver arrived on time and "everything seemed normal at first."

To her horror, the driver took an unfamiliar route and she quickly raised her concern about the deviation. He eventually followed the map. After the uncomfortable experience, she decided to request an early drop-off before reaching her intended destination.

Soon after she paid the fare, the driver exposed his private parts, leaving her "traumatized and appalled." She wrote, "At that moment, I immediately fled from the driver, seeking solace within the safety of a nearby crowd. Shock and confusion consumed me, making it difficult to collect my thoughts."

The woman in another post mentioned that the ride-hailing app Uber has taken action against the driver. She wrote, "I wanted to give an update regarding the incident that occurred yesterday. The Uber team reached out to me and conducted a thorough investigation into the matter to understand both sides of the party involved. I am grateful for their swift response and the intensive efforts they made to address the situation. They have taken the necessary actions against the driver involved."

She added, "It is reassuring to know that Uber took this matter seriously and took appropriate steps to ensure the safety of their passengers. I hope that their actions will serve as a reminder that incidents like these should never be tolerated and that customer well-being remains a top priority."

