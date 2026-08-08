Woman's Skeleton Found In Bengaluru Home. She Died A Year Ago, No One Checked

The skeleton of a 52-year-old woman was found inside a duplex house in Bengaluru's Bagalagunte area.

The woman has been identified as 52-year-old Dakshayini. The police suspect she had died nearly a year ago, with her body remaining undiscovered inside the house until now. The incident was reported from the Havanur Layout locality of Bagalagunte.

According to preliminary information, Dakshayini had been living alone and was reportedly battling depression after the deaths of her husband and son. Her husband, Umesh, died around 10 years ago, while her son later died of cancer.

Police suspect the woman may have died about a year ago. Her daughter and son-in-law had reportedly not visited the house during this period.

Bagalagunte police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the death.