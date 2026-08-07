Man Breaks Down Cost Of Living In Bengaluru, Says Expenses Add Up Fast

Living in Bengaluru can become expensive without people realising how quickly their regular expenses add up. One resident recently shared his spending over more than two years, revealing that he spent around Rs 12 lakh on everyday living costs.

"I spent Rs 12 lakh in two years living as a bachelor in Bengaluru," Harsh Agarwal said in a video he shared on his Instagram page "unfiltered_bachelord".

Agarwal said he rents a villa with his friends, which costs him around Rs 28,000 per month. He explained that groceries cost Rs 5,000 per month, while cooking and maid services cost another Rs 4,500.

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He said internet and other small expenses come to around Rs 1,000 per month. Fuel costs another Rs 3,000, while eating out and ordering food costs around Rs 5,000 per month. He added that travelling back home and returning to Bangalore costs around Rs 4,000 per month.

Agarwal said these expenses total roughly Rs 50,000 per month. He added that he has been in the city for a little more than two years, which comes to around Rs 6 lakh in one year and Rs 12 lakh in two years.

He further noted that even with careful planning, small daily expenses can quickly add up and become a major financial burden. He urged others to track their monthly spending before the costs catch them off guard.

Agarwal described the cost of living in Bangalore by saying that it is very expensive and that one would not even realise where Rs 50,000 gets spent.

"You finally calculate your living expenses and reality hits hard," Agarwal wrote on social media. He continued that between the villa rent, Swiggy orders and weekend fuel, the expenses add up faster than expected.