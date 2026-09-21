In Thailand, A Temple Where People Rent Dresses For Photoshoots

Ever since we understood the idea of a temple, we have imagined it as a sacred place where deities reside and devotees flock to offer puja. Whenever we think of a temple, it is usually associated with puja, prashad, spirituality or maybe all things religious. But one shouldn't forget that there are always exceptions, and this temple in Thailand is definitely one of them.

Wondering what is so unique about it? Well, this is a place where people don't just go to worship. Wat Arun Temple in Bangkok almost turns into a runway, with people dressing up, posing and doing their own photoshoots. Yes, you read that right.

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Content creator and traveller Surya explored the place and shared a video giving viewers a glimpse of this unique experience. And honestly, it is unlike anything you would usually associate with a temple.

“Bhai! Kya jagah hai ye! Ek aisa Mandir jahan log puja nahi karte, fashion show karte hain (Bro! What a place this is! A temple where people don't worship, but do fashion shows),” Surya mentioned right at the start of the video.

The video featured her dressed in a traditional local outfit and jewellery, looking all decked up. She then entered the temple and continued posing for the camera, while explaining the unique experience in her voiceover.

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According to her, visitors can find dress rentals outside the temple, along with packages that get them ready from head to toe. “Jaise abhi mujhe kar diya hai (Just like they have done for me now),” she said, adding that the package also includes a free photoshoot inside the temple.

Social media users appreciated the video with hearts in the comment section.

Someone wrote, “You look so cute in this”

Sharing a personal experience, a user said, “I went there it was hot and humid, I couldn't wear the dress”

“Everything is so pretty!!! I missed this one in Thailand,” read another comment

A user mentioned, “Getting your hair done and slipping into traditional Thai dress before Wat Arun sounds so cinematic - what small moment there made you pause and smile?”

Someone commented, “I also went and there is no free photoshoot they too 1300 bhat”

“Fashion aside, this is one of the most beautiful temples in Bangkok,” a user expressed

A comment read, “My God, we were there two days back.. It's sooooooo hot sunny and humid”

Would you like to experience this whenever in Thailand?