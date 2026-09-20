'It's Magical': Prajakta Koli Can't Stop Talking About Manipur's Floating Lake

Prajakta Koli has a special place in her heart for one of India's most fascinating natural wonders, known for its floating islands and extraordinary way of life. Tucked away in the scenic landscape of Manipur, this lesser-known gem is not only a visual treat but also home to communities whose lives are closely intertwined with the water. The destination is Loktak Lake in Imphal, famous for its floating phumdis, traditional settlements and the unique rhythm of life.

During an interview with iDiva, Prajakta shared, “I have been to Imphal, and I loved it. Waha jo Loktak Lake hai, bahut bada lake hai, matlab aap flight se usko dekh loge. Itna bada lake maine kabhi nhi dekha (The Loktak Lake is a huge lake in Imphal. It is so big that you can see it from the flight. I have never seen such a huge lake in my life.)"

She continued, “Uske upad ka vegetation is so thick uske upar ek gaon hai. (The vegetation is so thick there is a village on top of it) There's a school, there's a community hall, and there are people living there. It's so thick that you can jump on that, but it's just plants. Like its floating plants. It's magical.”

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The Story of Manipur's Floating Village

Photo: Unsplash

Loktak Lake in Manipur is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. The lake is famous for the phumdi, a heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil and organic matter at various stages of decomposition that create distinctive semi-aquatic microhabitats that float over it.

Champu Khangpok is a famous floating village on the lake where communities live in thatched huts, locally known as Khangpoks or phumshangs. They regularly strengthen and prop up their floating foundations every few years by adding fresh, buoyant biomass.

For their regular transport, locals use wooden country-made canoes and boats to travel from one floating hut to another. Their entire lifestyle centres around fishing, harvesting aquatic plants, and utilising the freshwater of the Lake.

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Photo: Unsplash

How To Reach

To reach Loktak Lake, you must first travel to Imphal by train or flight and then take a 40-50 km road journey via Moirang to reach the lake.

Best Time Visit

The best time to visit Loktak Lake is between October and March. During this time the weather is cool, dry, and pleasant.