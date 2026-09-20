'<i>Pehle Lakshmi, Ab Saraswati</i>': Aditya Dhar Sends Big Love To Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone On Welcoming Second Baby

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. The couple shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday. The image featured a small footprint with the text, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer."

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar reacted to the happy news with a heartfelt message. "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world," the filmmaker wrote in the comments section.

Several other celebrities took to social media to congratulate Ranveer and Deepika on the arrival of their second daughter. Wishing the parents on their new journey, Vicky Kaushal commented, "God bless! Congratulations."

Alia Bhatt reacted with red heart, evil eye, sun and dance emoticons. Kriti Sanon shared, "Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! (red heart emojis). Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing."

"Congratulations, girls are the best," penned Anil Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comments section, "Such great news…. Many many congratulations!!!!!! Loads love to Dua & Dua's baby sister."

Soman Kapoor shared, "What a dream... congratulations." Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Lots of love and blessings." Farah Khan wrote, "Blessed are those who have 2 daughters. Ask me."

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The Kalki actor opted for an orange and purple kurta set for the temple visit, while Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white trousers.

The couple had recently shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, with the timeline of the announcement suggesting that the arrival of their second child was nearing.

Ranveer and Deepika started dating while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, the couple secretly got engaged in 2015. They got married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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