'Everyone Puts On Weight': Salman Khan Calls Out Post-Pregnancy Body-Shaming Amid Katrina Kaif's Trolling

Salman Khan had a message for social media trolls during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

What's Happening

The actor, who is hosting the current season, called out people who make money by putting others down online and questioned the growing culture of body-shaming and age-shaming celebrities.

During Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed a remark made by YouTuber ScoutOP during a fight involving contestant Arishfa Khan.

ScoutOP had asked his YouTube and gaming community to “khatam kardo isko” (finish her off) after the argument.

Salman criticised the language and used the incident to speak more broadly about online trolling.

“Kisi ko neecha dikha ke aap paise kama rahe hain” (you are making money by putting someone down), he said, adding that targeting people over their appearance, weight, family, career setbacks and personal milestones only reveals the troll's upbringing. “Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho” (you are only showing your upbringing), he added.

Salman also spoke about the scrutiny women face over their bodies after pregnancy.

Although he did not mention anyone by name, his comments appeared to come amid the recent social media trolling faced by his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Katrina was recently targeted online over her appearance and alleged weight gain after she attended the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The actor recently became a mother, and her appearance sparked comments about her postpartum body.

Addressing the larger issue without naming Katrina, Salman said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family."

'You Can't Be Maine Pyaar Kiya All The Bloody Time'

Salman also turned the conversation towards the trolling he has faced over his own appearance and age. He questioned why people constantly focus on how celebrities look as they grow older.

“Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya,” Salman said, before adding, “You can't be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time.”

The actor also questioned the anonymity that often accompanies online trolling. He asked why people who are dissatisfied with their own appearance would spend their time commenting on somebody else's looks and weight.

“Aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho” (so dissatisfied with their own face), he said while questioning the mindset behind such comments.

Salman further asked, “What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?” He also alleged that certain producers or actors could encourage online trolling by paying people to target celebrities.

During the episode, Salman appeared particularly angry while discussing the constant commentary on celebrities' bodies and ageing.

At one point, he removed his hat and T-shirt and called his makeup artist Raju before wiping off his makeup, seemingly to challenge those who regularly comment on his changing appearance.