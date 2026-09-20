"Hypocritical Idiot": Sofia Hayat Calls Out Salman Khan After Shirtless <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Moment

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has hit back at Salman Khan after the actor's shirtless moment on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Sofia, who appeared on the seventh season of the reality show, brought up her own experience with Salman while reacting to his comments on body-shaming and online trolling.

Salman recently addressed the constant comments about his age, appearance, haircut and weight during the episode. After losing his temper over the trolling, the actor removed his hat and shirt and showed off his physique as the contestants cheered for him.

While the moment received plenty of praise online, Sofia did not share the same reaction. She re-shared a video of Salman's shirtless appearance on X (formerly Twitter) and accused the actor of being "hypocritical".

"SALMAN is a hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote.

During the latest Bigg Boss episode, Salman also turned his attention to the way women are judged for their bodies, including after pregnancy. Though he did not name anyone, his comments came around the time his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif faced online comments about her appearance and alleged weight gain after attending Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. Katrina recently became a mother, and social media users commented on her postpartum body.

The actor also spoke about paparazzi culture and the way women are sometimes photographed in inappropriate ways. He urged women to take a stand against such treatment.

Other than Sofia Hayat, Bigg Boss 7 had several familiar names on its contestant list, including Ajaz Khan, Sangram Singh, Armaan Kohli, VJ Andy, Kushal Tandon, Elli Avram, Kamya Punjabi, Pratyusha Banerjee and Hazel Keech. Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of the season, while Tanishaa Mukerji finished as the first runner-up.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 20, the show features participants such as MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill, among others.

The show airs on Colors TV. Episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.