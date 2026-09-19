Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam, IIT Bombay Student Kills Self, Protests Erupt

A second-year Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student died by suicide on Friday evening after being caught using a mobile phone during an examination.

This is the third suicide in six months at the IIT Powai Campus.

According to the institute, the student, identified as Sahil Wakode from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers during the examination.

The officials said that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Following the discussion, the student went back to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.

IIT Bombay issued a statement and said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of a student.

"The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," the statement read.

IIT Bombay Students Protest Against Suicide

After news of Wakode's death emerged, students began protesting on the IIT Powai campus. The protesting students alleged that the institute was not revealing the complete truth about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Students claimed that the student accused of cheating had allegedly been threatened with a one-year suspension. They said that if suspended, the student would have had to vacate the hostel and live outside the campus.

According to the students, such action could also have extended the student's engineering course from four years to five years or longer.

The protesting students alleged that fear and pressure over the disciplinary action may have contributed to Wakode taking the extreme step. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

The protesting students demanded "accountability" from the institute's administration.

"The reason for our protest is that a suicide took place in our college today. That is why we have gathered to protest-to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration," a student said.

"This is not the first incident-four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this," he added.

Police deployed heavy security on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

Senior police officer Dattatray Nalawade said that the investigation in the case is underway.

"Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution," he said.