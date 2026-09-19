Abetment Of Suicide Case Registered In IIT Bombay Student's Death

Mumbai Police have registered an abetment of suicide case in the death of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student who was caught using ChatGPT during his exam. The case has been registered on the complaint filed by the victim's father.

Police said that in his statement, the student's father has named several people. A case has been registered against all those named by the father and that they are all are now being investigating for their alleged role in the case, police said without giving further details.

A second-year Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student died by suicide on Friday evening after being caught using a mobile phone during an examination.

According to the institute, the student, identified as Sahil Wakode from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers during the examination.

The officials said that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Following the discussion, the student went back to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room.

Wakode's mother had later alleged that he was harassed and demanded justice for him. "My son has been killed. He was subjected to severe harassment. I want justice. I have filed a complaint," she said.

This is the third suicide in six months at the IIT Powai Campus.

Protests at the IIT campus after the student suicide

After news of Wakode's death, students began protesting on the IIT Powai campus. The protesting students alleged that the institute was not revealing the complete truth about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Students claimed that the student accused of cheating had allegedly been threatened with a one-year suspension. They said that if suspended, the student would have had to vacate the hostel and live outside the campus.

The protesting students alleged that fear and pressure over the disciplinary action may have contributed to Wakode taking the extreme step. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

IIT Bombay issued a statement and said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of a student.

"The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," the statement read.