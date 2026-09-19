IIT-Bombay Student Suicide: Protesters Seek Probe, Director's Resignation, Mental Health Measures

Mumbai: A day after IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide in his hostel room, students have taken to the campus in protest, demanding an independent probe into his death, accountability from the institute administration and an inquiry into four student suicides reported on campus over the past year.

The protesting students have also called for greater student representation in academic and disciplinary committees, mental-health measures and the resignation of the institute's Director and Dean. The second-year BTech student was found hanging in his Hostel room on September 18.

According to the students' statement, Wakode was formally accused of cheating after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination. They claim, he was informed that a Disciplinary Action Committee, or DAC, would be set up to investigate the case and that he could face academic suspension of up to one year. The students have questioned the transparency of the disciplinary process and the lack of effective student representation in the committee.

However, the institute maintains that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

The students have also disputed the institute's statement referring to Wakode being caught using ChatGPT to upload an examination question paper, saying they do not present the complete circumstances of the case.

Students' 10-point list of demands

The protesters have put forward a 10-point list of demands, including student representation in examination and other academic committees, an institute task force on student suicides, and an independent inquiry with public disclosure into all four student suicide cases reported at IIT-Bombay in the past year.

They have also demanded that no disciplinary action or intimidation be taken against students protesting over Wakode's death.

Other demands include a break after the mid-semester examinations, compulsory mental-health sensitisation workshops for professors and the smooth functioning of the Students Wellness Centre.

Compensation, fee refund and anonymous complaint portal

The students have sought compensation for Wakode's family and the return of the fees paid for his education at IIT-Bombay.

They have also demanded an anonymous online portal through which students can raise concerns and make them visible to other users.