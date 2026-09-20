Woman Entrepreneur's 'Guest House Invite' Charge Against Revanth Reddy's Aide

A Telangana businesswoman has alleged that a person she believed was closely associated with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked her to come to a guest house to discuss her representation concerning the outdoor advertising business.

The issue has now been picked up by the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has demanded an explanation from the government.

In her X post, entrepreneur K Shobha Reddy of Hyderabad-based Mithuna Ads made the allegation while addressing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

She said she had been seeking a lawful opportunity to operate in the outdoor advertising sector for the past three years and had submitted revenue-sharing proposals seeking a temporary arrangement until regular tenders are conducted.

Reddy alleged that while her proposals were pending, certain advertising structures continued despite notices and unresolved compliance issues. She further claimed that pilot projects and exemptions or relaxations under GOMs No. 68 had been granted in some cases.

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“What disturbed me most was this: while trying to place my genuine issue before the Government, I approached a person whom I understood to be closely associated with you, CM Sir. I was directly asked to come to a guest house to discuss my matter (sic),” she alleged.

While saying that she does not wish to name anyone or make personal allegations, she added, “As a woman entrepreneur seeking a lawful business opportunity, I strongly believe that such matters should be handled only through proper, transparent and dignified channels.”

The businesswoman clarified that her social media post was not to seek “any special favour, only a lawful opportunity, equal treatment and dignity”.

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Reacting to the issue, BRS leader M Krishank questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the alleged meeting, asking who the “close associate” was and why a woman entrepreneur seeking action over GOMs No. 68 was allegedly asked to meet at a guest house.

There has been no public response so far from the Telangana government, Chief Minister's Office, Congress party or police specifically addressing the allegations.