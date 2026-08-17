'They Want People To Die': Revanth Reddy's "Occult" Charge And A Response

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on the BRS leadership, alleging that former minister T Harish Rao and his associates had resorted to "Aghora rituals" and occult practices in neighbouring states in an attempt to create difficulties for Telangana.

The allegations, made during a public meeting in Mulugu district, triggered a strong response from Harish Rao, who dismissed them as baseless and accused the Chief Minister of diverting attention from governance-related issues.

Revanth Reddy's Allegations

Addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Mulugu district on Sunday, Revanth Reddy claimed that a "nephew" associated with the opposition had travelled to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to perform Aghora rituals and black magic with the alleged intention of causing drought in Telangana.

According to the Chief Minister, these efforts were aimed at ensuring that rainfall failed and people suffered.

"They wanted the rains to fail and people to suffer. They may even wish for people to die," he alleged.

Revanth Reddy further said some political opponents had undertaken rituals outside the state hoping that Telangana would face drought conditions and public distress, which would in turn damage the government's image.

"Some went to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and performed aghora pujas wishing that there should be drought, people should die and the government should be defamed. Such evil people are also there. Though they performed aghora pujas, God is not with them. God is with us. Because, our resolve is good," Revanth Reddy said.

Highlighting what he described as positive developments in the state, Revanth Reddy said Telangana had received abundant rainfall and that the Yellampalli project had reached full capacity despite challenging climatic conditions.

"How ever many Aghora pujas they perform, God is on our side," Revanth Reddy said.

Harish Rao Rejects Claims

Harish Rao strongly refuted the allegations and accused the Chief Minister of engaging in personal attacks rather than addressing public concerns.

"I will not be intimidated by personal attacks or cheap political rhetoric. I will continue to question the Government on behalf of farmers, students and the people of Telangana," Harish Rao said.

Rao further said his focus would remain on raising issues affecting various sections of society and holding the government accountable.

The former minister also warned that he would pursue legal remedies if he was targeted with what he described as false accusations.

He added, "If false allegations are made against me, I will pursue appropriate legal action and seek accountability through the courts."

Earlier, Harish Rao had issued legal notices to Telangana Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLC Adanki Dayakar and Congress spokesperson Sama Rammohan Reddy over remarks linking him to occult rituals.