'This Is the Moment I Was Waiting For': Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Watches <i>Sigma</i> With Fans On Release Day

Debutant filmmaker Jason Sanjay watched his first film Sigma with audiences on its opening day today, as his mother Sangeetha and sister Divya were also present for the first-day-first-show.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Jason said the first-day-first-show was not merely about watching his film on the big screen, but about understanding how audiences received it.

"This is the moment I was waiting for. More than watching it on the big screen, watching the pulse of the people and getting to know what worked for them," Jason said, describing what made the first-day experience special for him.

He said watching the film alongside the audience gave him an opportunity to experience their reactions first-hand and understand what connected with them.

Jason also spoke about the influence of his star father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and his filmmaker grandfather, S A Chandrasekhar, on his filmmaking journey.

He said several qualities of his father had inspired him, particularly his punctuality.

On his grandfather's influence, Jason said that although he did not share the Sigma script with S A Chandrasekhar, there were lessons he could draw from his grandfather's experience as a filmmaker.

Making a film within a budget to help the Producer, he said, was something any filmmaker could learn from and take inspiration from his grandfather. Jason also acknowledged that making his directorial debut with the legacy of a star father and a filmmaker grandfather did bring some pressure.

"I had a little bit of legacy pressure while making the film," he said.

Asked whether he would consider acting in the future, Jason said he does not have an idea yet about whether he should step in front of the camera.

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. Produced by Lyca Productions' Subaskaran, the film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. Thaman has scored the music, while Krishnan Vasant has handled the cinematography. The episodic action comedy has received a U/A certification and hit theatres today. For Jason, the release marks the beginning of his journey as a filmmaker - with his first audience reactions experienced on the film's opening day.

ALSO READ | 'I Know Who's Behind This': Sigma Star Sundeep Kishan Calls Out Tweets Against Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut