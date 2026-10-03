'Well Done Bro': Salman Khan Praises Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar After Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Actor Salman Khan has praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency involving Flight FZ1073.

The actor said he would be happy to fly with the pilot following his handling of the situation.

What's Happening

Taking to X on Saturday, Salman lauded Captain Machchhar for his actions during the September 30 incident.

Sharing his appreciation for the pilot, the actor wrote, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar."

Background

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured during an attack inside the cockpit while the flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The incident involved the Omani co-pilot, who allegedly attacked the commander with a knife in an apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft.

The confrontation reportedly resulted in the plane entering a steep descent, with the aircraft losing around 16,000 feet in two minutes. A hijacking distress signal was subsequently transmitted as the crew dealt with the emergency.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar continued to resist the attacker. Members of the flight crew and passengers eventually entered the cockpit and helped restrain the assailant, allowing the crew to regain control of the aircraft.

The flight was later diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 people on board were able to disembark safely.

Captain Machchhar's family in Rajkot has also spoken about his actions, expressing pride in the pilot's courage. His cousin Pulkit Machchhar said the family was grateful for the lives saved during the incident.

Speaking to ANI in Rajkot, Pulkit said, "He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone."

