'My Family And I Are Unsafe': Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj Makes Shocking Claims Against Abhishek Upmanyu And Others

Neetu Bhardwaj has raised concerns about her safety. The stand-up comedian has accused fellow artists Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq and others of allegedly stalking and harassing her and her family.

In an Instagram post, she has claimed that her phones were hacked and private information was shared without permission.

“Guys, I am being followed everywhere by the Mumbai comedy mafia of Upmanyu and Urooj and others. My family and I are really unsafe. All of our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all our personal and private information is stolen and is being circulated (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

Neetu Bhardwaj Says She Is Being Followed

Neetu also claimed that the alleged stalking was not limited to specific places or occasions. According to her, she has been followed even during routine outings, such as visiting a nearby grocery store or going for a walk in the park.

She also expressed concern about the safety of her family members and held the people named in her posts responsible for any harm that might come to them.

“Even if I go to a nearby grocery store or take a walk in the park, I am being followed. If anything happens to me or any of my family members, it's on these people (sic)," Neetu Bhardwaj wrote.

Take a look at her post below:

As of now, Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq have not publicly commented on the allegations.

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