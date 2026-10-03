CM Vijay Holds Up Son Jason Sanjay's <i>Sigma</i> Frame During Roadshow On Film Release Day

Jason Sanjay has made his directorial debut with Sundeep Kishan starrer Sigma. As the film released in theatres on October 2, his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay showed support for his son in a special way. During his roadshow on Friday, the actor-politician proudly lifted a framed picture of Jason from Sigma and showed it to the crowds.

In the video shared online, a party volunteer is seen handing Vijay a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay. Vijay took it and lifted it above his head for the crowd to see.

While Vijay was in Madhurandhagam for the roadshow, other members of the family gathered at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma.

Jason's mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, arrived at the theatre and smiled at photographers as she made her way inside. His sister, Divya Saasha, showed her support by wearing a black Sigma T-shirt. Jason was also present at the screening with his family.

Vijay, however, could not make it to the screening. Earlier in the day, the CM had launched a free bus travel programme for women in Tamil Nadu as part of his government's welfare measures before leaving for his election campaign in Madhurandhagam.

Earlier, Jason Sanjay had opened up about how he expected his father to respond after watching the film. Speaking to Pearle Maaney, Jason said Vijay is not someone who gives an immediate reaction and usually takes some time to process what he has seen before sharing his thoughts.

“My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he'll take 10 seconds to respond. I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he'll like the film. He'll be proud,” he said.

Sigma features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles alongside Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and Magalakshmi Sudarsanan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

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