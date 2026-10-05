<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: Avinash Mishra Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 lakh And A Luxury Car

The season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi has finally come to an end, with Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner of the popular stunt-based reality show, defeating finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) in the grand finale.

The television actor took home the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a trip to Europe and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car after weeks of performing challenging stunts. The top three finalists were also awarded bikes.

Avinash was one of the show's strongest performers during the season. He did not abort a single task during his journey on the show and also won the Swift Immunity Jacket, which gave him the option to either save a contestant from elimination or choose not to perform a task. His consistent performances eventually took him into the final three, where he defeated his competition to claim the title.

Avinash Mishra On His Victory

Reflecting on his victory, Avinash told SCREEN that he entered the show to prove himself. “Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself.”

“I have spent years being associated with television and, yes, with being the good-looking guy on screen. I enjoyed that journey, but I also knew there was so much more I wanted people to see in me. This show gave me the chance to put everything else aside and literally let my actions speak,” he added.

Avinash Says The Show Was More About The Mind

He further spoke about how fear affected him during the competition. According to the actor, preparing physically was only part of the challenge because the real test came when he had to face frightening stunts in the moment.

He continued, “Most of this journey was actually about the mind. You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left – it is just you, your fear and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself, and keep going.”

“There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn't have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory,” he concluded.

About Avinash Mishra

Avinash has been working in the television industry for nearly a decade. Before entering the lights-camera-action world, he worked as a DJ. Avinash made his acting debut in 2016 with Sethji and later appeared in Ishqbaaz in 2017.

In 2018, his performance in Mariam Khan Reporting Live brought him wider recognition. A turning point in his career came with the 2022 show Nath. He participated in Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, where he emerged as one of the strongest contenders and finished fourth.

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